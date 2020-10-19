Road Restriction Route 259 Coal Pit Road - Fairfield Township

​

PennDOT District 12 would like to inform motorists of single lane restriction put in place on Route 259 (Coal Pit Road) located in Fairfield Township in Westmoreland County. The restriction is in place due to failure of the drainage pipe along Route 259. Traffic is currently being controlled using stop signs at each end of the restriction.

The single lane restriction will be in place until crews can replace the drainage pipe at which time the roadway will be closed and a marked detour will be in place.

