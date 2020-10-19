Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 611 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 189,573 in the last 365 days.

Lake Hattie reopens to watercraft use

Laramie - The Wyoming Game and Fish Department has reopened Lake Hattie to watercraft use effective immediately. The temporary restricted watercraft access was necessary to allow specialized aircraft to collect water from the lake to help with the Mullen Fire suppression efforts.   Incident Command on the Mullen Fire indicated they are no longer using Lake Hattie for air operations, so watercraft use can resume.   The Mullen Fire is currently 176,840 acres with approximately 34 percent containment. More than 800 fire personnel are battling the blaze. More details can be found on the Mullen Fire webpage.                                                                          

- WGFD -

 

You just read:

Lake Hattie reopens to watercraft use

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.