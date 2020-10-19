Lake Hattie reopens to watercraft use

Laramie - The Wyoming Game and Fish Department has reopened Lake Hattie to watercraft use effective immediately. The temporary restricted watercraft access was necessary to allow specialized aircraft to collect water from the lake to help with the Mullen Fire suppression efforts. Incident Command on the Mullen Fire indicated they are no longer using Lake Hattie for air operations, so watercraft use can resume. The Mullen Fire is currently 176,840 acres with approximately 34 percent containment. More than 800 fire personnel are battling the blaze. More details can be found on the Mullen Fire webpage.

