Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty Specialists in Selling Difficult Properties
ROSEMEAD, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, October 19, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Selling a home can be emotionally exhausting and stressful, but selling the house for a fair price is the most challenging part of the entire process. Property owners are often urged to sell their houses at low prices, sometimes due to urgency or sometimes due to an inefficient realtor. The circumstances are similar for both normal residents and a celebrity.
"Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty" is a leading agency in the industry and trusted by thousands of clients to this date. We have more than 52K buyers in our database and have a record of generating 3.5% more money for our clients. Our comprehensive market research and cutting edge business strategies result in selling the properties three times faster. We have reliable agents who can make successful deals at unrivaled prices.
About Kenley Jansen's house sale:
The talented 32-year-old baseball pitcher Kenley Jansen associated with LA Dodgers throughout his career doesn't need an introduction. The Dodger’s reliever has been trying to sell his Redondo Beach House for a couple of years. The property was first listed for sale in 2018, with a demand of 2.35 million dollars for the double story residence in the South Bay Community. The house appeared on the Coldwell Banker Realty listings in February 2020 again and was waiting for an appropriate buyer.
Kristi Ramirez-Knowles, Team Lead and Agent at "Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty," successfully found a buyer for the baseball star's property. Kenley Jansen was finally able to sell his home after experiencing two price cuts after the property was re-listed in February. The house was sold at a price of 1.999 million dollars, which is very close to the first asking price. The records show that Kenley Jansen bought the property three years ago for 1.595 million dollars.
Details of the Sold Property:
The two-story modern house is only a few blocks from the South Bay War Veterans Park. The house has a living space of more than 2700 sqm and is a fine display of the most high-grade craftsmanship. The house has four bedrooms, four bathrooms, and the primary bedroom features a walk-in closet. The room also has French doors that opens to a gorgeous private balcony. An outdoor kitchen and patio covered by a series of trellises add to the house's value. Some other features are dark hardwood floors, an updated kitchen, and a fenced play area.
Contact Information:
Company: Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty
Email: Rudy@YourHomeSoldGuaranteed.com
Location (City, State, Country): Los Angeles, CA, USA
Website: www.YourHomeSoldGuaranteed.com
Kristi Ramirez-Knowles
Zillow Premiere Agent
kknowles@yourhomesoldguaranteed.com
310.779.8890
Knowles Real Estate Team
Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty
BRE# 02027403
RUDY LIRA KUSUMA
YOUR HOME SOLD GUARANTEED REALTY, INC.
626-789-0159
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn