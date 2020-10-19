Timeshare Consumer Association: Fury at timeshare "pandemic profiteering"
14 million timeshare owning households around the world are realising they could have had holidays every year for the cost of their maintenance fees without the commitment of the joining price.”LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 19, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Timeshare companies, closed during COVID, are set to make record profits while refusing even partial fee refunds to members, fuming at the “monumental act of greed.”
— Robert Salmon, timeshare malpractice expert
"It’s wrong" says 20 year Marriott owner John House , 70. "Yes, there's a pandemic so we understand they can't open. But demanding full fees is profiteering. Other travel businesses are refunding when they can't provide the services people paid for. Nobody can afford to pay for things they don't get.
"Marriott are taking a thousand pounds from us, just like every year but they are not providing our holiday. We understand the resort has to be maintained, but without guests it doesn't cost £50,000 a year per apartment to maintain the resort. This money is just extra profit to Marriott.
"If we don't pay the fees, we get invoiced again next year with interest," adds Linda, 71. If we don't pay after 2 years, we lose our membership. We have to pay for something we won't get.”
Marriott are offering double holidays next year, instead of a refund.
"They can't deliver," explains John. “Even if companies had inventory to accommodate this, most people own the amount of weeks they use. They can't just double their holidays. And this is assuming the resorts are open next year."
"Linda and I paid £20,000 to join in 2000. Plus maintenance every year. The fees go up all the time. When you factor in the joining cost, we've been paying £2,000 a year.
"Standards are deteriorating. We're told; 'book 12 months in advance,' but I called on the stroke of the lines being open and was told there's no availability. Yet if I go on Bookings.com I can get that same week through them.
Robert Salmon, timeshare malpractice expert, believes the 2020 "maintenance heist" is making timeshare owners reflect on their ownerships.
"Timeshare resorts don't need to ask for full payment this year. With no guests to service, they could easily reduce the fees.
"Unlike other businesses, the timeshare companies will have higher profits in 2020. They receive the same money but provide less in return.
"14 million timeshare owning households around the world are realising they could have had holidays every year for the cost of their maintenance fees without the commitment of the joining price."
