Road Closure for State Route 110 (Frances Bridge) in Indiana County

PennDOT District 10 is announcing the upcoming closure of State Route 110 at the Frances Bridge beginning Wednesday, October 21 through Wednesday, October 28, 2020.

Frances Bridge is the last of four bridges to be replaced on State Route 110 and State Route 4005. The structure will be constructed in one phase with crews working 24 hours a day.

Crews from Mele & Mele & Sons, Inc. will be completing the bridge construction as part of this $3.7 million replacement project.

Motorists on State Route 119 Northbound and State Route 119 Southbound should exit at State Route 286 Indiana/Clymer. Continue onto State Route 286 (Philadelphia Street), turn right onto North 4th Street and continue to State Route 4005 (Old Route 119).

Westbound traffic on State Route 110 will have full access to Mabon Drive and limited access to Francis Road. Motorists traveling eastbound on State Route110 will have full access to Lutz School Road (State Route 4003). There will be limited access to Butler Auto Supply, Burkett’s Nursery, and Blais Veterinarian.

MEDIA CONTACT: Tina Gibbs at 724-357-2829 or chgibbs@pa.gov.

