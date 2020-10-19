Lanes to Shift on Route 228 for MSA Thruway Work

PennDOT is announcing a lane shift on Route 228 Tuesday, October 20. The rain date is Wednesday, October 21.

After a busy summer digging beneath the south side of Route 228, work on the MSA Thruway will switch to the north side, bringing with it traffic changes.

Traffic changes will occur during daylight hours. Minor delays can be expected while lines are painted.

The switch will allow crews to begin excavating on the north side of Route 228 and eventually connect to the tunnel structure recently completed during the first phase of work. This traffic pattern will remain in place until the project is completed.

The project includes construction of a 150-foot underpass that will link Cranberry Woods and Cranberry Springs. The thruway will provide alternative access to those developments for vehicles, pedestrians and bicycles and should reduce traffic congestion in the Route 228 corridor and on Interstate 79.

MEDIA CONTACT: Tina Gibbs at 724-357-2829 or chgibbs@pa.gov.

