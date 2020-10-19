Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 868 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 189,759 in the last 365 days.

BERYL MEDIA Welcomes Jewels' GEM SQUAD PRODUCTIONS To Its Record Label Roster

Gem Squad Productions Founder Jewels

Gem Squad Productions CEO Jewels

BERYL MEDIA, LLC.

Beryl Media Logo

Every music artist says they are "much more than an artist". Jewels really means it! Read why Gem Squad Productions is in a power position.

By signing up with Beryl Media Jewels and her Gem Squad Productions company can now expand their current list of services, and their clients can now count on them as a 'one stop shop'”
— Regina N.

BRONX, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, October 19, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- She sings, she ghostwrites, and now MVB Records Latina-Pop-Powerhouse, Jewels, is making moves in the music and entertainment business. At a recent event Jewels' new company Gem Squad Productions held a very successful indie artist showcase, in New York city. Gem Squad Productions is also a recording studio where up-and-coming New York music artists go to for recording and mixing services. By signing up with Beryl Media Jewels and her Gem Squad Productions company can now expand their current list of services, and their clients can now count on them as a 'one stop shop' for all music artist needs. Jewels can possibly release her own music as well under her Gem Squad Productions imprint.

For more information about Jewels you can visit her website www.talentedjewels.com, or you can visit her social media pages by using the handle @talentedjewels. You can visit Gem Squad Productions on their instagram page @gemsquadproductions. According to videos circulating around the internet Gem Squad Productions will be officially launching in 2021. For more information on Beryl Media visit www.berylmedia.com.

Regina Nova
BERYL MEDIA, LLC.
+1 800-266-2973
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

Jewels first studio session with MVBRECORDS

You just read:

BERYL MEDIA Welcomes Jewels' GEM SQUAD PRODUCTIONS To Its Record Label Roster

Distribution channels: Companies, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Music Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.