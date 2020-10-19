BERYL MEDIA Welcomes Jewels' GEM SQUAD PRODUCTIONS To Its Record Label Roster

Gem Squad Productions Founder Jewels Gem Squad Productions CEO Jewels Beryl Media Logo

Every music artist says they are "much more than an artist". Jewels really means it! Read why Gem Squad Productions is in a power position.

BRONX, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, October 19, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- She sings, she ghostwrites, and now MVB Records Latina-Pop-Powerhouse, Jewels, is making moves in the music and entertainment business. At a recent event Jewels' new company Gem Squad Productions held a very successful indie artist showcase, in New York city. Gem Squad Productions is also a recording studio where up-and-coming New York music artists go to for recording and mixing services. By signing up with Beryl Media Jewels and her Gem Squad Productions company can now expand their current list of services, and their clients can now count on them as a 'one stop shop' for all music artist needs. Jewels can possibly release her own music as well under her Gem Squad Productions imprint.

For more information about Jewels you can visit her website www.talentedjewels.com, or you can visit her social media pages by using the handle @talentedjewels. You can visit Gem Squad Productions on their instagram page @gemsquadproductions. According to videos circulating around the internet Gem Squad Productions will be officially launching in 2021. For more information on Beryl Media visit www.berylmedia.com.

Jewels first studio session with MVBRECORDS