The 6th Annual Maritime Reconnaissance and Surveillance Technology Conference Goes Virtual

Maritime Reconnaissance & Surveillance Technology VIRTUAL Conference

SMi Group reports: The Maritime Reconnaissance and Surveillance Technology Conference, taking place next February will now take place online.

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 19, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- In light of on-going developments with COVID-19, SMi Group have decided to move its 6th annual Maritime Reconnaissance & Surveillance Technology conference on the 3rd-4th February 2021, to a fully online, virtual experience.Attendees of the virtual 2021 conference will be able to...• Create a virtual profile• Connect with sponsors, speakers, delegates, and media partners• Manage and create a personal agenda for the conference• Ask questions in sessions either openly or anonymously• Download presentations and promotional materials including videos• Access the portal up to 2 months after the event• Schedule meetings with sponsors and visit sponsor exhibition stands throughout the dayRegistration is FREE for military and government personnel, and just £499 for commercial organisations. Register at http://www.maritime-recon.com/pr2 Together with land and air units and with increasing numbers of NATO and foreign participants conducting training under its guidance, Fleet Operational Sea Training (FOST) has established and maintains a worldwide reputation for excellence. FOST provides training for all surface ships, submarines, Royal Fleet Auxiliaries and Strike Groups of the Royal Navy by a dedicated team of experts, led by Commander FOST. *Next year's speaker line-up includes two representatives from the Royal Navy, including Commodore Andrew Stacey, Commander of FOST, on how they are sufficiently preparing crews and vessels for any eventuality through rigorous exercises and readiness inspections.']Commodore Stacey will be presenting on 'Optimising Training to Maintain Operational Readiness and Achieve Maritime Domain Awareness in Multi-National Naval Operations', covering:- The importance of training in creating advanced operators for maritime surveillance- Developments in technology and the need for training to fully integrate these into Royal Navy capabilities- Working with allies to enhance multi-national maritime domain awareness capabilitiesIn addition, delegates will have the chance to hear a keynote briefing from Commodore Mike Knott, The Royal Navy’s Deputy Director of Maritime Capability and Force Development, on 'Assessing the Current and Future Contribution of Unmanned Maritime Systems to Royal Navy ISR Operations', covering:- Outlining current unmanned marine system use in the Royal Navy- Ensuring the continued security of British and allied waters in an era of increasing competition- Extending the use of unmanned systems to further maritime ISR- Exploiting developing technologies to fill information gapsThe event brochure is available to download online at http://www.maritime-recon.com/pr2 Maritime Reconnaissance & Surveillance Technology3rd-4th February 2021Pre-conference workshop – 2nd February 2021Virtual Conference: Online Access OnlyGold Sponsor: Orbital Micro SystemsSponsors & Exhibitors: AeroVironment, CLS, General Atomics, Hisdesat, iSi, Maxar, Navantia and Robin RadarFor sponsorship enquiries contact Justin Predescu on T: +44 (0) 207 827 6130 E: jpredescu@smi-online.co.ukFor any delegate enquiries contact James Hitchen on T: +44 (0) 207 827 6054 E: jhitchen@smi-online.co.uk*Source: https://www.royalnavy.mod.uk/our-organisation/bases-and-stations/navy-command-hq/fost ------ END -----About SMi Group:Established since 1993, the SMi Group is a global event-production company that specializes in Business-to-Business Conferences, Workshops, Masterclasses, and online Communities. We create and deliver events in the Defence, Security, Energy, Utilities, Finance and Pharmaceutical industries. We pride ourselves on having access to the world’s most forward-thinking opinion leaders and visionaries, allowing us to bring our communities together to Learn, Engage, Share and Network. More information can be found at http://www.smi-online.co.uk