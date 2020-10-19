AV-Comparatives releases intermediate results for 19 leading endpoint security solutions

AV-Comparatives tested Enterprise Endpoint Security Products

AV-Comparatives tested Enterprise Endpoint Security Products

AV-Comparatives Endpoint Solutions Results October 2020

AV-Comparatives Endpoint Solutions Results October 2020

Logo AV-Comparatives

Logo AV-Comparatives

The report covers the test results of the last two months, August and September 2020, for Enterprise Endpoint Security Products.

The results are based on a in-the wild test set including zero-days, exploits, malwearefiles and other threats. You can find details on the speed impact of all Endpoint Solutions as well.”
— Peter Stelzhammer, co-founder AV-Comparatives
INNSBRUCK, TIROL, AUSTRIA, October 19, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- AV-Comparatives has released the October Fact Sheet for its Business Main Test Series. Endpoint protection products for Windows from 19 security vendors were tested:

Acronis, Avast, Bitdefender, Cisco, CrowdStrike, Cybereason, Elastic, ESET, FireEye, Fortinet, G Data, K7, Kaspersky, Microsoft, Panda, Sophos, SparkCognition, Vipre, and VMware.

The report covers the Malware Protection Test, and August / September results of the Real-World Protection Test. The Malware Protection Test checks each security product’s ability to protect a PC against malicious files. These might be already on the system, on an external drive, or copied over the local areanetwork. The Real-World Protection test tests the products’ ability to protect against Internet-borne threats.

Any malwaresamples not detected in the initial stages of the respective test are executed on the test system. This allows the security products to use additional protection features, such as behavioural analysis, to detect the malware. Each test also includes its own false-positives check, to ensure that business users are not plagued with false alarms.

AV-Comparatives’ Main Test Series additionally includes the Performance Test, which measures the speed impact of the tested security products.

A summary report, containing the full and detailed results of all three tests, as well as in-depth reviews, will be published December. In combination, the three tests provide an overall picture of the effectiveness of the tested endpoint security products.

Like all AV-Comparatives’ public reports, the report of the October 2020 Business Test Fact Sheet can be downloaded free of charge from the institute’s website, www.av-comparatives.org.

AV-Comparatives is an independent testing labbased in Innsbruck, Austria, and has been publicly testing computer-security software since 2004. It is ISO 9001:2015 certified for the scope “IndependentTests of Anti-Virus Software”. It also holds the EICAR certification as a “Trusted IT-Security Testing Lab”.

Peter Stelzhammer
AV-Comparatives
720 115542
email us here

You just read:

AV-Comparatives releases intermediate results for 19 leading endpoint security solutions

Distribution channels: Agriculture, Farming & Forestry Industry, Automotive Industry, Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Companies, Conferences & Trade Fairs, Consumer Goods, Emergency Services, IT Industry, Insurance Industry, Military Industry ...


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Contact
Peter Stelzhammer
AV-Comparatives
720 115542
Company/Organization
AV-Comparatives
Grabenweg 68
Innsbruck, 6020
Austria
+43 720115542
Visit Newsroom
About

AV-Comparatives is an independent organization offering systematic testing that checks whether security software, such as PC/Mac-based antivirus products and mobile security solutions, lives up to its promises. Using one of the largest sample collections worldwide, it creates a real-world environment for truly accurate testing. AV-Comparatives offers freely accessible results to individuals, news organizations and scientific institutions. Certification by AV-Comparatives provides an official seal of approval for software performance which is globally recognized. The story of AV-Comparatives began the way it does with so many computer users, namely with a virus infection. In 1993, Andreas Clementi was hit by a computer virus: the “November 17 virus – NOV_17.855”. This awakened his interest. Andreas was not satisfied with the sometimes very contradictory tests of antivirus programs in computer magazines, and so began the intensive investigation of malware and antivirus software, which continues to this day. In 1999, he founded AV-Comparatives as a student project at the University of Innsbruck. This was done purely out of technical interest, to see how good the products of different manufacturers actually are. The response was enormous, as the manufacturers of antivirus software became aware of the duo in Innsbruck and wanted to take part in the tests.

AV-Comparatives

More From This Author
AV-Comparatives veröffentlicht Testresultate für 19 führende Endpoint Security Solution
AV-Comparatives releases intermediate results for 19 leading endpoint security solutions
Arlo, Blink, Nest & Co.: 6 Überwachungskameras im Sicherheits-Test von PC-Magazin und AV-Comparatives
View All Stories From This Author