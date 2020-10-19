AV-Comparatives releases intermediate results for 19 leading endpoint security solutions
The report covers the test results of the last two months, August and September 2020, for Enterprise Endpoint Security Products.
The results are based on a in-the wild test set including zero-days, exploits, malwearefiles and other threats. You can find details on the speed impact of all Endpoint Solutions as well.”INNSBRUCK, TIROL, AUSTRIA, October 19, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- AV-Comparatives has released the October Fact Sheet for its Business Main Test Series. Endpoint protection products for Windows from 19 security vendors were tested:
— Peter Stelzhammer, co-founder AV-Comparatives
Acronis, Avast, Bitdefender, Cisco, CrowdStrike, Cybereason, Elastic, ESET, FireEye, Fortinet, G Data, K7, Kaspersky, Microsoft, Panda, Sophos, SparkCognition, Vipre, and VMware.
The report covers the Malware Protection Test, and August / September results of the Real-World Protection Test. The Malware Protection Test checks each security product’s ability to protect a PC against malicious files. These might be already on the system, on an external drive, or copied over the local areanetwork. The Real-World Protection test tests the products’ ability to protect against Internet-borne threats.
Any malwaresamples not detected in the initial stages of the respective test are executed on the test system. This allows the security products to use additional protection features, such as behavioural analysis, to detect the malware. Each test also includes its own false-positives check, to ensure that business users are not plagued with false alarms.
AV-Comparatives’ Main Test Series additionally includes the Performance Test, which measures the speed impact of the tested security products.
A summary report, containing the full and detailed results of all three tests, as well as in-depth reviews, will be published December. In combination, the three tests provide an overall picture of the effectiveness of the tested endpoint security products.
Like all AV-Comparatives’ public reports, the report of the October 2020 Business Test Fact Sheet can be downloaded free of charge from the institute’s website, www.av-comparatives.org.
AV-Comparatives is an independent testing labbased in Innsbruck, Austria, and has been publicly testing computer-security software since 2004. It is ISO 9001:2015 certified for the scope “IndependentTests of Anti-Virus Software”. It also holds the EICAR certification as a “Trusted IT-Security Testing Lab”.
