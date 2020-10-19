Pre-filled Syringes and Injectable Devices Conference 2021 goes virtual
SMi Reports: The 2021 conference is now a virtual conference: Online access only. Discover key progressive insights: At the forefront of pioneering developmentsLONDON, KENSINGTON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 19, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In light of on-going developments with COVID-19, we have decided to move our conference to a fully online, virtual experience. We believe this is the safest approach for the well-being of our global audience and we are excited that a virtual event makes it possible to broaden the learning opportunities and engagement with the industry at this time.
As Europe’s leading Pre-Filled Syringes conference, the 2021 event will explore device design, regulatory and strategic pathways for parenteral drug delivery.
Be part of an engaging audience of over 100 PFS experts. The agenda for 2021 will feature keynotes from big pharmaceutical companies showcasing a selection of industrial case studies and progressive insights into parenteral drug delivery.
The 2-day, packed agenda will offer a series of presentations, through which you will gain insight into current industry trends, next generation injectable drug delivery devices and an exploration of the regulatory landscape. Don’t miss an exclusive regulatory update from the MHRA plus big pharma keynotes from Novartis, Pfizer, Janssen, Merck, AstraZeneca, Sanofi and many more!
View the full agenda and speaker line-up online: www.pre-filled-syringes.com/einpr4
BENEFITS OF ATTENDING THE VIRTUAL CONFERENCE:
• Live and On Demand speaker content: Get access to the latest strategies and case studies from your marketplace online!
• Network with all the event attendees: Connect, see who’s attending, chat and share contact details with all online delegates, speakers and sponsors
• Exhibit a Virtual Booth: You can pack your customized booth full of documents, videos and even show who is manning the booth during the event and hosting meetings
• Host & Join Meetings & Socials: Join preferred speaking sessions, host you own meetings and even a virtual Networking social, with in built Zoom functionality
Registration is live on the website and free to all pharma and biotech companies. Commercial rate only: £499. Register online: www.pre-filled-syringes.com/einpr4
Pre-Filled Syringes and Injectable Drug Devices
13th – 14th January 2021
Virtual conference: Online access
www.pre-filled-syringes.com/einpr4
Sponsored by BD Medical| Harro Hoefliger | Nemera | Owen Mumford | Zeon |
For media enquiries contact Jinna Sidhu on Tel: +44 (0)20 7827 6088 / Email: hsidhu@smi-online.co.uk
Established since 1993, the SMi Group is a global event-production company that specializes in Business-to-Business Conferences, Workshops, Masterclasses and online Communities. We create and deliver events in the Defence, Security, Energy, Utilities, Finance and Pharmaceutical industries. We pride ourselves on having access to the world’s most forward-thinking opinion leaders and visionaries, allowing us to bring our communities together to Learn, Engage, Share and Network. More information can be found at http://www.smi-online.co.uk
