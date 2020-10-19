Party in The Attic: Brooklyn’s Premier Sustainable Vintage Clothing Store Celebrates Their One Year Anniversary
How One Williamsburg Vintage Store Is Helping The Planet, One Pre-Loved Garment At A TimeBROOKLYN, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, October 19, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Attic, Williamsburg’s Destination Vintage Shop, is proud to announce the celebration of their one-year anniversary on October 19th. Last year’s festivities featured a stellar launch party with a packed house, this year’s affair is set to look quite different due to the The Attic’s unwavering commitment to keep their staff and their customers safe. Adhering to all New York State mandated COVID-19 precautions, The Attic will maintain their exclusive shopping experience for their customers, but the real party is found in the mission.
“We welcome everybody, every type. It doesn’t matter who you are or what you wear, there is room for everyone at The Attic.” – Jamil Moreno, Store Manager
The Attic is encouraging their customers, fashion lovers and the environmentally conscious to shop sustainable to save our planet, and support their local small businesses.
While the fashion industry dominates much of our media landscape and dictates a great deal of our society; it is also one of the largest contributors to pollution worldwide, filling our landfills with over 26 billion pounds of textiles year after year.
The Attic, with their combined 30 years of experience in the post-consumer textile industry, know what it takes to take a pre-loved garment and turn it into a treasure coveted by thousands. The growing trend of hot-ticket vintage items, is of huge benefit to our planet. Through pre-owned sustainable clothing, our society can make a massive dent in the amount of pollution we emit into our atmosphere.
The saying, “One man’s trash is another man’s treasure” could not be more true, and the staff at The Attic can take a tarnished, ripped, worn and even stained piece of clothing and turn it into couture.
“We take the proper steps to deliver the best experience to our customer, while simultaneously doing our part to help the environment.” -Cori Cea-Curry, Co-Owner
The Founder’s and staff of The Attic are devoted to providing top quality service and aiding customer’s requests in these tumultuous times. To celebrate The Attic’s one year anniversary or to shop the latest inventory, please visit: www.theatticny.com
About The Attic
The Attic is a vintage clothing store located in Williamsburg, Brooklyn, New York who’s focus and dedication is sustainability and saving our planet. As a multi-trillion dollar industry, the fashion industry is one of the largest contributors to pollution worldwide, filling landfills with over twenty-six billion pounds of textiles every year. Founded in October 2019, The Attic is the epitome of climate-conscious fashion; who’s initiative has diverted over twenty-million pounds of textiles from those landfills per year. The love of second hand clothing is not only fashionable and on trend, but it saves our planet one pre-loved garment at a time.Vintage clothing has recently become more prevalent than ever, attracting crowds of all ages and demographics to find a one-of-a-kind piece at an affordable price.
