Ground-Breaking Tool Discovered for Early Detection of ALS

A new tool that identifies early signs of ALS means patients will now be able to proactively combat the disease earlier than ever before.

MOUNTAIN VIEW, CA, USA, October 19, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Pluripotent Diagnostics Corp., an early disease diagnostics company, announced today that they have discovered a new genetic screening tool that will change the way doctor’s look to diagnose and treat ALS /Lou Gehrig’s Disease. The tool uses the latest in technology with artificial intelligence and high-performance computing to identify novel mutations associated with the disease, allowing for a clear approach to diagnosis earlier than ever before.ALS is recorded in 5 in every 100,000 people, with an average lifespan of 2-5 years post diagnosis. PDx has been researching and testing multiple ALS diagnosis methods for over a year. With this specific method, the team takes a sample of a genetically sequenced cells and inputs it into their genetic classifier model which determines the likelihood of developing ALS. This process is the first to be completed with such a high percentage of sensitivity, low false positive rate and large population. Once the FDA officially approves the use of this grounding breaking screening tool, patients will be able to take advantage of therapeutic interventions before there is ever a physical symptom.PDx is an early disease diagnostics company in Mountain View, CA that specializes in understanding and characterizing neurodegenerative disorders such as Alzheimer's disease and ALS from patient donors and clients. They go beyond the genetics and medical imaging by generating a complete biological profile for each patient. They use this knowledge to further understand a patient's susceptibility to disease and help each patient find the best therapy for their genome.If you would like more information about this topic, please call Sean James Miller,PhD at 215.850.8482 or email Sean@PluripotentDiagnostics.com.