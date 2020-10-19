Writer Addresses Race in New Essay Collection
Larry Stansbury Releases Essays Exploring Adversity, and How to Overcome it, in Everyday LifeNEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, October 19, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Larry Stansbury announces his first book-length collection of essays, Conquering Adversity One Step at a Time, which is available on October 20, 2020 through Amazon and Barnes and Noble. In this socially relevant and timely self-publication, Stansbury shares gripping accounts of how he overcame adversity in his life as a Black male in America, and insights on how others can do the same.
The essays within Conquering Adversity are based on Stansbury’s experiences, whether it’s carrying the weight of trauma, or the unique challenges of being both a transfer student at Syracuse University and a Black man in a predominantly white fraternity during the controversial Theta Tau incident regarding racist and anti-Semitic videos. Post collegiate life receives equal attention, as Stansbury discusses the micro- and macro-aggressions of being stereotyped in a workplace and navigating life as a Black man in America after college.
Like its author, this book is more than the sum of its parts. It is a compelling and relevant collection in which Stansbury uses his stories to help readers conquer the two T’s — trials and tribulations — and teaches readers to find themselves, be an advocate for others, and learn how to get out of a bad situation. The essays and advice within offer readers the opportunity to create and empower their own work experience, cope with rejection, and become fully embodied.
“These essays are both memoir and creative nonfiction,” Stansbury says. “After everything that has happened to me, I decided to write this book while at home during the pandemic and share tips on how I conquered adversity. Some of these stories have never been told before, and I know readers will be able to relate, regardless of their race, because as humans, we have the ability to inspire and empower each other.”
For additional information or press inquiries, contact the author on his website Larry’s Tips & Tea.
Instagram: @_larrbearrrr
Larry Stansbury
Larry's Tips and Tea
+1 301-972-3797
email us here