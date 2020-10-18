Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
20A504051/Domestic Assault/Unlawful Mischief

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

PRESS RELEASE

 

INCIDENT: Domestic Assault, Unlawful Mischief, Interference with Access to Emergency Services

 

CASE #: 20A504051

 

TROOPER: B. Connor                      STATION: Derby     CONTACT#: 802-334-8881

 

DATE/TIME: 10/18/2020

 

LOCATION (specific): Webster Rd, Coventry VT

 

VIOLATION: Domestic Assault, Unlawful Mischief, Interference with Access to Emergency Services

 

ACCUSED: Tyler Lavoie                                                   AGE: 23

 

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:  Coventry, VT

 

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

On the above date and time, the Vermont State Police investigated a for a possible assault that took place on Webster Road in the town of Coventry.  Through the Trooper’s investigation it was determined that Tyler Lavoie and hit the victim and vandalized the victim’s cell phone.  Lavoie was taken into custody without incident and processed at the Vermont State Police barracks in Derby.  Lavoie is scheduled to appear in Orleans County Court on 10/20/2020 at 0830 hours.  

 

 

 

 

 

_________________________

Trooper Brian Connor

Vermont State Police

Troop A - Derby Barracks

(802) 334-8881

 

20A504051/Domestic Assault/Unlawful Mischief

