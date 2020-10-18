20A504051/Domestic Assault/Unlawful Mischief
INCIDENT: Domestic Assault, Unlawful Mischief, Interference with Access to Emergency Services
CASE #: 20A504051
TROOPER: B. Connor STATION: Derby CONTACT#: 802-334-8881
DATE/TIME: 10/18/2020
LOCATION (specific): Webster Rd, Coventry VT
VIOLATION: Domestic Assault, Unlawful Mischief, Interference with Access to Emergency Services
ACCUSED: Tyler Lavoie AGE: 23
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Coventry, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On the above date and time, the Vermont State Police investigated a for a possible assault that took place on Webster Road in the town of Coventry. Through the Trooper’s investigation it was determined that Tyler Lavoie and hit the victim and vandalized the victim’s cell phone. Lavoie was taken into custody without incident and processed at the Vermont State Police barracks in Derby. Lavoie is scheduled to appear in Orleans County Court on 10/20/2020 at 0830 hours.
Trooper Brian Connor
Vermont State Police
Troop A - Derby Barracks
(802) 334-8881