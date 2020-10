Westminster Barracks/ Arrest on warrants

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 20B104872

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Kali Eyles

STATION: VSP Westminster

CONTACT#: 802-722-4600

DATE/TIME: 10/17/2020 @ 1916 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Brookline

VIOLATION: Arrest on Warrant

ACCUSED: Tanya Gagne

AGE: 46

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Brookline, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 10/17/2020, Troopers from the Vermont State Police located Gagne in the Town of Brookline, VT. Gagne was subsequently taken into custody and transported to the Westminster State Police Barracks for processing. Gagne was issued a citation to appear in Court on October 19, 2020 at 11:00am and taken to Southern State Correction Facility to be held on $10,400 bail.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 10/19/2020 @ 1100 hours

COURT: Brattleboro

LODGED – Southern State Correctional Facility

BAIL: $10,400

MUG SHOT – Yes

Trooper Kali Eyles

Vermont State Police

Westminster

1330 Westminster Heights Rd,

Putney, VT 05346

Tel. 802-722-4600

Kali.eyles@vermont.gov