Westminster Barracks / Leaving the Scene of a Crash

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

CASE#: 20B104873

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Detective Sergeant Michael Studin 

STATION: Westminster Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-722-4600

DATE/TIME:

On 10/17/2020 at approximately 2010 hours

STREET: Stratton Arlington Road

TOWN: West Wardsboro, VT

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: VT Route 100

INTERSTATE MILE MARKER:

WEATHER: Clear, dry

ROAD CONDITIONS: Clear, dry

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Unknown

AGE:      

SEAT BELT? Y/N

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:

VEHICLE YEAR:

VEHICLE MAKE:

VEHICLE MODEL:

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1:

INJURIES:

HOSPITAL: (IDENTIFY)

VICTIM: Deborah Ayers

AGE: 65    

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: West Wardsboro, VT

SUMMARY OF CRASH:  On 10/17/20 at approximately 2010 hours, Vermont State Police received a report of an semi-unconscious female pedestrian lying in the roadway on Stratton

Arlington Road in the Town of West Wardsboro, VT (Windham County).  Troopers,

fire and rescue personnel responded to the scene and the female victim,

identified to be Deborah Ayers, was airlifted via DHART to DHMC in Lebanon, NH

with life threatening injuries.  

The investigation revealed that Ayers was struck by a motor vehicle that fled the scene. The cause of the crash is still under investigation.  Anyone with information about the incident is encouraged to contact the Vermont State Police

Westminster Barracks.

SERGEANT STACY CORLISS

Vermont State Police 

B Troop - Westminster Barracks

1330 Westminster Heights Road

Westminster, VT  05346

(802)722-4600

