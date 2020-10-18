Westminster Barracks / Leaving the Scene of a Crash
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH
CASE#: 20B104873
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Detective Sergeant Michael Studin
STATION: Westminster Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-722-4600
DATE/TIME:
On 10/17/2020 at approximately 2010 hours
STREET: Stratton Arlington Road
TOWN: West Wardsboro, VT
LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: VT Route 100
INTERSTATE MILE MARKER:
WEATHER: Clear, dry
ROAD CONDITIONS: Clear, dry
VICTIM: Deborah Ayers
AGE: 65
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: West Wardsboro, VT
SUMMARY OF CRASH: On 10/17/20 at approximately 2010 hours, Vermont State Police received a report of an semi-unconscious female pedestrian lying in the roadway on Stratton
Arlington Road in the Town of West Wardsboro, VT (Windham County). Troopers,
fire and rescue personnel responded to the scene and the female victim,
identified to be Deborah Ayers, was airlifted via DHART to DHMC in Lebanon, NH
with life threatening injuries.
The investigation revealed that Ayers was struck by a motor vehicle that fled the scene. The cause of the crash is still under investigation. Anyone with information about the incident is encouraged to contact the Vermont State Police
Westminster Barracks.
SERGEANT STACY CORLISS
Vermont State Police
B Troop - Westminster Barracks
1330 Westminster Heights Road
Westminster, VT 05346
(802)722-4600