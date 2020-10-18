SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Law Offices of Timothy L. Miles Reminds BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. Investors of Important Deadline
BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)
The lawsuit seeks to recover damages for BioMarin investors under the federal securities laws. Investors who purchased the Company's securities during the Class Period are encouraged to contact the firm before November 24, 2020
BioMarin Accused of Misleading Shareholders
According to the lawsuit, defendants throughout the Class Period made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) differences between the Phase 1/2 and Phase 3 study of valoctocogene roxaparvovec limited the reliability of the Phase 1/2 study to support valoctocogene roxaparvovec's durability of effect; (2) as a result, it was foreseeable that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration would not approve the Biologics License Application for valoctocogene roxaparvovec without additional data; and (3) as a result, BioMarin's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.
If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than November 24, 2020.
If you purchased Aurora securities, have information, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Timothy L. Miles, Esquire, at 615-587-7384, Toll-Free at 855-846-6529, or by email to tmiles@timmileslaw.com
