Williston Barracks/ DUI#2, Reckless Endangerment X2, DLSC

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

CASE#: 20A104330

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Corporal Andrew Leise

STATION: VSP Williston

CONTACT#: 1-802-878-7111

DATE/TIME: October 17, 2020/ 1445 hours

STREET: Interstate 89

TOWN: South Burlington

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: I189 at I89 NB

INTERSTATE MILE MARKER: I189 MM1

WEATHER: Clear and Dry

ROAD CONDITIONS: Clear and Dry

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Emmanuel Nduyimana

AGE: 39

SEAT BELT? Y

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Winooski

VEHICLE YEAR: 2008

VEHICLE MAKE: Toyota

VEHICLE MODEL: Yaris

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Totaled

INJURIES: Minor non-incapacitating injuries

HOSPITAL: UVMC

SUMMARY OF CRASH: On October 17, 2020 VSP Williston Troopers responded to a single vehicle rollover crash on I89. During the investigation it was found that the operator Emmanuel Nduyimana was impaired by alcohol. After receiving treatment at UVMC ER Nduyimana was transported to The Williston State Police Barracks for DUI processing. Nduyimana was charged with DUI#2, Reckless Endangerment X2 as he had his children in his vehicle with him, as well as operating with a criminally suspended license for a prior DUI#1 conviction. Nduyimana's children were not hurt in the rollover crash. Nduyimana will be required to appear in Chittenden Superior Court on November 5, 2020 to answer to the above criminal charges. Troopers were assisted at the scene by Williston PD as well as South Burlington Fire and Rescue.

Vermont Civil Violation Complaints (Pending)

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: Y

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT: Chittenden Superior Court

COURT DATE/TIME: November 5, 2020

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

