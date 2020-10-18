Williston Barracks/ DUI#2, Reckless Endangerment X2, DLSC
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH
CASE#: 20A104330
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Corporal Andrew Leise
STATION: VSP Williston
CONTACT#: 1-802-878-7111
DATE/TIME: October 17, 2020/ 1445 hours
STREET: Interstate 89
TOWN: South Burlington
LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: I189 at I89 NB
INTERSTATE MILE MARKER: I189 MM1
WEATHER: Clear and Dry
ROAD CONDITIONS: Clear and Dry
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR: Emmanuel Nduyimana
AGE: 39
SEAT BELT? Y
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Winooski
VEHICLE YEAR: 2008
VEHICLE MAKE: Toyota
VEHICLE MODEL: Yaris
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Totaled
INJURIES: Minor non-incapacitating injuries
HOSPITAL: UVMC
SUMMARY OF CRASH: On October 17, 2020 VSP Williston Troopers responded to a single vehicle rollover crash on I89. During the investigation it was found that the operator Emmanuel Nduyimana was impaired by alcohol. After receiving treatment at UVMC ER Nduyimana was transported to The Williston State Police Barracks for DUI processing. Nduyimana was charged with DUI#2, Reckless Endangerment X2 as he had his children in his vehicle with him, as well as operating with a criminally suspended license for a prior DUI#1 conviction. Nduyimana's children were not hurt in the rollover crash. Nduyimana will be required to appear in Chittenden Superior Court on November 5, 2020 to answer to the above criminal charges. Troopers were assisted at the scene by Williston PD as well as South Burlington Fire and Rescue.
Vermont Civil Violation Complaints (Pending)
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: Y
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT: Chittenden Superior Court
COURT DATE/TIME: November 5, 2020
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
________________________
Corporal Andrew Leise
Vermont State Police
Troop A- Williston Barracks
802-878-7111