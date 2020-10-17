Juvenile Held in Connection to Shooting Death of Hardeman County Teen

HARDEMAN COUNTY – A joint investigation by Special Agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and officers with the Bolivar Police Department has resulted in the arrest of a teenager, in connection with the shooting death of another teen early Saturday morning.

At the request of the 25th District Attorney General’s Office, TBI Special Agents joined officers with the Bolivar Police Department in investigating a report of a shooting shortly after 3 a.m. in the 100 block of Morocco Road. When Bolivar officers arrived at the scene, they found a 17-year-old male lying in the driveway, deceased from apparent gunshot wounds. During the course of the investigation, Agents developed information that identified a male juvenile as the individual responsible for the shooting.

TBI Agents and Bolivar police officers, with the assistance of investigators with the Hardeman County Sheriff’s Department, arrested the 17-year-old Saturday morning. The male teen is being held in a juvenile detention facility pending a Juvenile Court hearing in Hardeman County.