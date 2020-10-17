RE: Press Release – Highway / Traffic Notification

Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Press Release – Highway / Traffic Notification

Roadway is clear and back open now.

 

From: Eldred, Erika via DPS.VSPMedia
Sent: Saturday, October 17, 2020 3:11 PM
Subject: Press Release – Highway / Traffic Notification

 



Please be advised that I 189 at the I 89 NB on ramp (SBU area) is going to be experiencing significant delays due to a vehicle rollover.

 

This incident is expected to last until further notice, and updates will be provided when the roadway has reopened.

 

Motorists should expect delays in the area, or seek alternate routes.   

  

Please drive carefully.

 

VSP Williston

 

Press Release – Highway / Traffic Notification

