Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 181 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 188,959 in the last 365 days.

Suspect Sought in Robbery of an Establishment Offense: 600 Block of Pennsylvania Avenue, Southeast

 

(Washington, DC) – Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's First District seek the public’s assistance in identifying a suspect in reference to a Robbery of an Establishment offense that occurred on Friday, October 16, 2020, in the 600 block of Pennsylvania Avenue, Southeast.

 

At approximately 2:05 pm, the suspect entered an establishment at the listed location. Once inside, the suspect gave a note to the cashier, demanded US currency, and motion as if to have a firearm. The cashier complied and the suspect fled the scene.

 

The suspect was captured by a nearby surveillance camera and can be seen in the photos below:

 

 

 

Anyone who has information regarding this case should call police at 202-727-9099. Additionally, information may be submitted to the TEXT TIP LINE by sending a text message to 50411. Crime Solvers of Washington, DC currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for any crime committed in the District of Columbia.

You just read:

Suspect Sought in Robbery of an Establishment Offense: 600 Block of Pennsylvania Avenue, Southeast

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.