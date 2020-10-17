Suspect Sought in Robbery of an Establishment Offense: 600 Block of Pennsylvania Avenue, Southeast

(Washington, DC) – Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's First District seek the public’s assistance in identifying a suspect in reference to a Robbery of an Establishment offense that occurred on Friday, October 16, 2020, in the 600 block of Pennsylvania Avenue, Southeast.

At approximately 2:05 pm, the suspect entered an establishment at the listed location. Once inside, the suspect gave a note to the cashier, demanded US currency, and motion as if to have a firearm. The cashier complied and the suspect fled the scene.

The suspect was captured by a nearby surveillance camera and can be seen in the photos below: