News Release/ Rutland Barracks/ 1st Degree Domestic Assault/ Interference with Emergency Services/ Offense in presence of a child.

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 20B404048

TROOPER: Katrina R. Ducharme

STATION: Rutland

CONTACT#: (802) 773-9101

DATE/TIME: October 16, 2020 @ 1718 hours

LOCATION: West Rutland, Vermont

VIOLATION: 1st Degree Domestic Assault

Interference with Emergency Services

Offense Committed in the Presence of a Child

ACCUSED: Hal M. Peters

AGE: 37

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: West Rutland, VT

VICTIM: The Vermont State Police do not release the identities of victims of Domestic Violence.

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On October 16, 2020, at approximately 1708 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police, Rutland Barracks were dispatched to a family disturbance at a residence in West Rutland, VT. During the investigation, it was determined Hal M. Peters had caused injury to a household member, attempted to interfere with emergency services, and committed the offense in the presence of child.

Peters was taken into custody without incident and transported to the Rutland State Police Barracks. Peters was issued court conditions imposed by a Judge and a citation to appear October 19, 2020, at 1230 hours for the above-mentioned charge.

LODGED - LOCATION:

BAIL: $

MUG SHOT: YES

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT: Vermont Superior Court, Rutland Criminal Division.

COURT DATE/TIME: October 19, 2020 at 1230 hours

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.