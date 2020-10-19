Fresh Tri Selects Edamam To Provide Recipes For Its Healthy-Eating Habit Formation App

Fresh Tri's Platform Uses Recipes To Form Healthy Habits. The leading nutrition data API provider. Edamam Powers Nutrition Data Solutions for Food, Health and Wellness Businesses

Edamam delivers tailored recipe selections to power ideas and tips that help Fresh Tri’s users transform their health through habits.

NEW YORK AND SILICON VALLEY, NEW YORK, USA, October 19, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Fresh Tri, a behavior change technology company working with employers and individuals across the United States to transform health through mindset training and habit change, has partnered with Edamam, a leading provider of food and nutrition data solutions, to source healthy recipes for its mobile application. Fresh Tri was co-developed with Walmart and is available for free to Walmart associates.

The Fresh Tri app trains users in a unique mindset, called the Iterative Mindset™, to achieve sustainable weight loss. Fresh Tri’s offering draws on the success of a study it conducted with Walmart associates using the Fresh Tri app in combination with mindset training.

In response to user interest in healthy recipe content, and in support of an online shopping experience that nudges users toward healthier eating behaviors, Fresh Tri engaged Edamam to supply contextual recipes to help users practice habits using the app. Edamam’s deep nutrition data, as well as its allergen and diet tagging of recipes, allows for both personalization and variety in recommending recipes to shoppers and supplements Fresh Tri’s habit formation engine.

“Fresh Tri allows users to practice and develop healthy habits, and Edamam provides us with a dynamic solution to offer recipes to our users that align with their practice,” explained Jonathan Har-Even, Chief Commercial Officer of Fresh Tri.

“Partnering with Fresh Tri really fits our core mission of helping people eat better. With the pandemic accelerating both the online grocery shopping and healthy eating trends, we are seeing significant interest in personalized recipe recommendations across the grocery sector,” commented Victor Penev, Edamam’s Founder and CEO.

Edamam has built a database of over 5 million recipes, nutritionally analyzed and tagged for every nutrient, allergen, diet and chronic condition. It offers access to this via its Recipe Search API or as licensed content.

With Fresh Tri, users build new healthy-eating habits by selecting a one-week practice from a menu of evidence-based behaviors. Fresh Tri trains users to adopt the Iterative Mindset, a unique, practice-and-tweak approach that Fresh Tri discovered in Walmart associates who had lost significant weight and kept it off.

About Edamam

Edamam organizes the world’s food knowledge and provides nutrition data services and value-added solutions to health, wellness and food businesses. Using a proprietary semantic technology platform, it delivers real-time nutrition analysis and diet recommendations via APIs. Edamam’s technology helps customers answer for their clients the perennial question: “What should I eat?”

Edamam’s partners and clients include Nestle, Amazon, The Food Network, The New York Times, Microsoft and Barilla.

For more information, please visit www.edamam.com or developer.edamam.com.

About Fresh Tri

Fresh Tri is a behavior change technology company with offerings focusing on mindset, practice and iteration that invite users to test-drive healthy habits, removing the guesswork and feelings of failure that can often accompany lifestyle changes. Fresh Tri allows users to iterate their way to success. There is no "fail" — only practice and iteration. Fresh Tri uses a simple, positive approach based on the brain science of habit formation. Find out more about Fresh Tri: freshtri.com, Instagram, Facebook

