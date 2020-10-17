ADVISORY – MUHLENBERG TOWNSHIP – TUESDAY – PennDOT, Police, Safety Partners to Highlight Pedestrian Safety
Tuesday, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) District 5 will join with Muhlenberg Township Police, and the Highway Safety Network to hold a media event in the township urging motorists and pedestrians to observe pedestrian safety laws.
The event will feature education and enforcement of pedestrian safety laws; the activities are being paid for under a new PennDOT pedestrian grant.
WHAT: PennDOT and safety partners will hold a media event to highlight pedestrian safety. WHEN: Tuesday, October 20, 2020; 10:00 AM – 11:00 AM WHERE: Muhlenberg Township Police Department, 210 George St, Reading, PA 19605
Masks are required during the event and social distancing and other safety practices will be followed.
MEDIA CONTACT: Tara DeStefano, 570-573-0233; Sean Brown, 610-871-4556, sebrown@pa.gov
# # #