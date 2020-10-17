ADVISORY – MOUNT POCONO BOROUGH – TUESDAY – PennDOT, Police, Safety Partners to Highlight Pedestrian Safety

Tuesday, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) District 5 will join with Pocono Mountain Regional Police, and the Highway Safety Network to hold a media event in the township urging motorists and pedestrians to observe pedestrian safety laws.

The event will feature education and enforcement of pedestrian safety laws; the activities are being paid for under a new PennDOT pedestrian grant.

WHAT: PennDOT and safety partners will hold a media event to highlight pedestrian safety. WHEN: Tuesday, October 20, 2020; 4:00 PM – 5:00 PM WHERE:PA 611 and Fairview Road, Mount Pocono Borough, PA

Masks are required during the event and social distancing and other safety practices will be followed.

MEDIA CONTACT: Tracy Fox, 570-954-8310 ; Sean Brown, 610-871-4556 , sebrown@pa.gov

# # #