SANTA FE – New Mexico state health officials on Friday announced 819 additional COVID-19 cases. Per the state Department of Health, the most recent cases are:

178 new cases in Bernalillo County

26 new cases in Chaves County

9 new cases in Cibola County

76 new cases in Curry County

146 new cases in Doña Ana County

36 new cases in Eddy County

3 new cases in Grant County

54 new cases in Lea County

16 new cases in Lincoln County

30 new cases in Luna County

5 new cases in McKinley County

1 new case in Mora County

23 new cases in Otero County

4 new cases in Rio Arriba County

8 new cases in Roosevelt County

42 new cases in Sandoval County

29 new cases in San Juan County

4 new cases in San Miguel County

39 new cases in Santa Fe County

6 new cases in Sierra County

7 new cases in Socorro County

1 new case in Taos County

1 new case in Union County

23 new cases in Valencia County

31 new cases among individuals being held by federal agencies at the Otero County Prison Facility

1 new case among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Lea County Correctional Facility

20 new cases among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Southern New Mexico Correctional Facility in Doña Ana County

The Department of Health on Friday reported six additional deaths in New Mexico related to COVID-19:

A female in her 80s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions. The individual was a resident of Las Palomas Center in Albuquerque.

A female in her 90s from Chaves County. The individual had underlying conditions and was a resident of Heartfelt Manor Assisted Living in Roswell.

A female in her teens from Eddy County.

A female in her 70s from Roosevelt County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A female in her 70s from San Juan County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A male in his 60s from Socorro County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now at 928.

Previously reported numbers included seven cases that have been identified as duplicates (two in Bernalillo County, three in Chaves County, one in Doña Ana County, one in Santa Fe County) – these now have been corrected. Including the above newly reported cases, New Mexico has now had a total of 35,770 COVID-19 cases:

Bernalillo County: 8,605 Catron County: 9 Chaves County: 1,687 Cibola County: 487 Colfax County: 41 Curry County: 1,231 De Baca County: 1 Doña Ana County: 4,500 Eddy County: 1,125 Grant County: 159 Guadalupe County: 37 Harding County: 1 Hidalgo County: 111 Lea County: 1,767 Lincoln County: 283 Los Alamos County: 37 Luna County: 558 McKinley County: 4,454 Mora County: 13 Otero County: 342 Quay County: 86 Rio Arriba County: 432 Roosevelt County: 373 Sandoval County: 1,664 San Juan County: 3,565 San Miguel County: 132 Santa Fe County: 1,312 Sierra County: 73 Socorro County: 155 Taos County: 165 Torrance County: 91 Union County: 38 Valencia County: 725

County totals are subject to change upon further investigation and determination of residency of individuals positive for COVID-19.

The Department of Health currently reports the following numbers of COVID-19 cases among individuals held by federal agencies at the following facilities:

Cibola County Correctional Center: 329 Otero County Prison Facility: 333 Otero County Processing Center: 181 Torrance County Detention Facility: 44

The Department of Health currently reports the following numbers of COVID-19 cases among individuals held by the New Mexico Corrections Department at the following facilities:

Central New Mexico Correctional Facility in Valencia County: 40 Lea County Correctional Facility: 76 Northeast New Mexico Correctional Facility in Union County: 5 Northwest New Mexico Correctional Center in Cibola County: 1 Otero County Prison Facility: 472 Penitentiary of New Mexico in Santa Fe County: 1 Southern New Mexico Correctional Facility in Doña Ana County: 25 Western New Mexico Correctional Facility in Cibola County: 4

As of today, there are 168 individuals hospitalized in New Mexico for COVID-19. This number may include individuals who tested positive for COVID-19 out of state but are currently hospitalized in New Mexico. This number does not include New Mexicans who tested positive for COVID-19 and may have been transferred to a hospital out of state.

As of today, there are 19,613 COVID-19 cases designated as having recovered by the New Mexico Department of Health.

The Department of Health has identified at least one positive COVID-19 case in residents and/or staff in the past 28 days at the following long-term care facilities:

Albuquerque Heights Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center Artesia Healthcare and Rehabilitation Atria Vista Del Rio in Albuquerque Bear Canyon Rehabilitation Center in Albuquerque BeeHive Homes Volcano Cliffs in Albuquerque Belen Meadows Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Belen Bloomfield Nursing and Rehabilitation Brookdale Santa Fe Brookdale Valencia Albuquerque Casa Arena Blanca Nursing Center in Alamogordo Casa del Sol Center in Las Cruces Casa de Oro Center in Las Cruces Casa Maria Health Care Center in Roswell Clovis Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Clovis Colfax Long Term Care Center in Springer Desert Springs Nursing and Rehabilitation in Hobbs El Castillo in Santa Fe Good Life Senior Living in Artesia Good Life Senior Living in Carlsbad Good Life Senior Living in Lovington Good Samaritan Society – Manzano Del Sol in Albuquerque Good Samaritan Society Las Cruces Laguna Rainbow Care in Casa Blanca Lakeview Christian Home in Carlsbad Las Palomas Center in Albuquerque LifeSpire Assisted Living in Rio Rancho Lotus Care Homes in Albuquerque Kingston Residence of Santa Fe Mission Arch Center in Roswell MorningStar Assisted Living & Memory Care in Rio Rancho The Neighborhood in Rio Rancho New Mexico State Veterans Home in Truth or Consequences Ramah Adult Care in Ramah Retirement Ranches in Clovis Retreat Healthcare in Rio Rancho Rio Rancho Center Sandia Ridge Center in Albuquerque Sandia Senior Suites in Albuquerque San Juan Center in Albuquerque Silver City Care Center in Silver City South Valley Care Center in Albuquerque Tercer Cielo in Albuquerque Village at Northrise in Las Cruces Village Retirement Community in Roswell Welbrook Senior Living Las Cruces

The Department of Health has detected community spread in the state of New Mexico and is investigating cases with no known exposure. The agency reports that given the infectious nature of the virus it is likely other residents are infected but yet to be tested or confirmed positive. To that end, all New Mexicans have been instructed to stay home except for outings absolutely necessary for health, safety and welfare. These additional restrictions have been enacted to aggressively minimize person-to-person contact and ensure spread is mitigated. New Mexicans are strongly urged to limit travel to only what is necessary for health, safety and welfare.

The New Mexico Department of Health has active investigations into the positive patients, which includes contact-tracing and swabs of symptomatic individuals who have had contact with the positive cases.

Every New Mexican must work together to stem the spread of COVID-19. Stay home, especially if you are sick. Wear a mask or face covering when in public and around others.

New Mexicans who report symptoms of COVID-19 infection, such as fever, cough, shortness of breath, chills, repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat, congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting, diarrhea, and/or loss of taste or smell should call their health care provider or the NMDOH COVID-19 hotline immediately (1-855-600-3453).

The Department of Health strongly encourages the following groups to get tested:

Symptomatic people displaying the COVID-19 symptoms of fever, cough, shortness of breath, chills, repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat, congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting, diarrhea, and/or loss of taste or smell;

Asymptomatic people who are close contacts or household members of people in their infectious period who have already tested positive for the coronavirus;

Asymptomatic people who live or work in congregate settings such as long-term care facilities and group homes;

Patients who are scheduled for surgery and whose provider has advised them to get tested before the procedure.

New Mexicans who have non-health-related questions or concerns can also call 833-551-0518 or visit newmexico.gov, which is being updated regularly as a one-stop source for information for families, workers and others affected by and seeking more information about COVID-19.