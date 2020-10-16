VSP Royalton Barracks / DUI Drugs

Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#:20B203375

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Robert Lemnah                              

STATION: VSP Royalton                  

CONTACT#: 802-234-9933

 

DATE/TIME: 10/16/2020 at 10:29AM

INCIDENT LOCATION: I91 North MM69, Hartford

 

ACCUSED: Evan Howard                                                

AGE: 27

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Worcester, MA

 

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 10/16/2020 at 10:29AM, Vermont State Police received a call about a motor vehicle crash at mile marker 69 north on Interstate 91 in Hartford. Upon arrival it was discovered that a vehicle had lost control and struck a tractor trailer truck before crashing into trees. After further investigation it was determined that the driver was operating under the influence of drugs and subsequently taken into custody. He was transported to Hartford Police Department and was assisted in processing by an Inspector and DRE from the Department of Motor Vehicles. Howard was released on citation to appear in Windsor County Superior Court on November 24th at 8AM.

 

 

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 11/24/2020 at 8:00AM           

COURT: Windsor County Superior Court

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A    

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: INCLUDED

 

 

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

