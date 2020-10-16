Route 30 Single-lane Restrictions Continue Monday in Allegheny County

​

Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT District 11 is announcing an around-the-clock single-lane restriction on Route 30 in East Pittsburgh, Forest Hills, and North Braddock boroughs, Allegheny County will begin Monday, October 19 weather permitting.

Single-lane restrictions will begin at 4 a.m. Monday on Route 30 in both directions continuously through 6 p.m. Thursday, October 22 between the Westinghouse Bridge and Lennox Avenue. A single-lane of traffic will be maintained in both directions at all times. Crews will conduct milling and paving operations.

Gulisek Construction, LLC is the prime contractor.

The $13.59 million project includes milling and resurfacing on Route 30 between Lenox Avenue in Forest Hills and Route 48 in North Versailles. Additional work includes drainage improvements, ADA curb ramp installation, guide rail updates, traffic signal upgrades, and sign and pavement marking installation.

