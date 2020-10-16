Route 22 Bridge Inspection Monday in North Fayette Township

​

Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT District 11 is announcing single-lane restrictions on Route 22 (William Penn Highway) in the North Fayette Township, Allegheny County will occur Monday, October 19 weather permitting.

Single-lane restrictions will occur in each direction on the Route 22 bridge over Potato Garden Run Road and the Montour Trail from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday. PennDOT crews will conduct the inspection activities.

MEDIA CONTACT: Steve Cowan, 412-429-5010

