Oklahoma US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Has Endorsed the Lawyers at Karst von Oiste to Be the Go-To Lawyers for a Navy Veteran with Lung Cancer in Oklahoma-Compensation Might Exceed $100,000 if He Had Asbestos Exposure

The Advocate has endorsed the lawyers at the law firm of Karst von Oiste to ensure a Navy Veteran with lung cancer receives the best possible compensation if he also had heavy exposure to asbestos.

The Oklahoma US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Advocate has endorsed the remarkable lawyers at the law firm of Karst von Oiste to ensure a Navy Veteran with lung cancer receives the best possible compensation if they also had heavy exposure to asbestos in the navy prior to 1982. Financial compensation for a person like this might exceed $100,000 and the claim does not involve suing the navy. The typical person the Advocate is trying to identify is over 60 years old. The Navy Veteran's exposure to asbestos probably took place on a navy ship, submarine or at a shipyard.

The US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Advocate is now offering to assist a Navy Veteran who now has lung cancer and who had significant exposure to asbestos in the navy to get possible VA Benefits for their illness. The Advocate will assist with a Navy Veteran with lung cancer with their initial VA claims submission-and there is no charge for this service.

The Oklahoma US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Advocate's free services are available to people with asbestos exposure lung cancer or mesothelioma in Oklahoma City, Tulsa, Norman, Broken Arrow, Lawton, Moore, Midwest City, Enid, Edmund, Moore, Stillwater, or anywhere in Oklahoma.

High risk occupations for asbestos exposure in Oklahoma include US Navy Veterans, Fort Sill Army Base in Lawton, Tinker Air Force Base in Oklahoma City, and the U.S. Naval Ammunition Depot in McAlester, oil-gas production workers, power plant workers, public utility workers, oil refinery workers, plumbers, electricians, welders, machinists, millwrights, mechanics, auto brake technicians, construction workers.

According to the American Cancer Society for nonsmokers who have been exposed to asbestos in their workplace the risk of lung cancer is five times that of unexposed workers. https://www.cdc.gov/cancer/lung/statistics/index.htm.

States with the highest incidence of lung cancer include Kentucky, West Virginia, Maine, Tennessee, Mississippi, Ohio, Indiana, Louisiana, Arkansas, Missouri, North Carolina, Rhode Island, Alabama, and Delaware. However, there are people with asbestos exposure lung cancer in Oklahoma.

For more information about asbestos exposure please visit the NIH's website on this topic:

https://www.cancer.gov/about-cancer/causes-prevention/risk/substances/asbestos/asbestos-fact-sheet.