Laramie - Elk hunters: The U.S. Forest Service has removed the closure on Forest Service lands south of Highway 230 to the Wyoming/Colorado state line as of Friday, Oct. 16. Sheep Mountain is also now open. These areas are open for public use just in time for general elk seasons.
- WGFD -
Forest Service opens Sheep Mountain, areas south of Hwy 230
