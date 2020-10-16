Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Jelm and Forbes-Sheep Mountain WHMAs open

Lake Hattie remains closed to boats

 

10/16/2020 8:15:34 PM

Cheyenne - Effective immediately, Jelm Mountain and Forbes-Sheep Mountain Wildlife Habitat Management Areas (WHMA) will reopen to human presence. The Wyoming Game and Fish Department temporarily closed these areas for safety due to the Mullen Fire.

“Thanks to the hard work of firefighters and first responders, the Mullen Fire is no longer a safety threat in this area. Please continue to be cautious and stay alert if you head out to hunt or fish,” said Matt Withroder, Game and Fish Laramie Region supervisor.

Fire bans remain in place on both Jelm Mountain and Forbes-Sheep Mountain WHMAs. 

The X-Bar Hunter Management Area, located along Highway 230, east of Sheep Mountain, will open on Saturday, Oct. 17. 

Lake Hattie remains closed to boaters while aircraft are still utilizing the water for fire-fighting efforts; shore fishing is still allowed. 

The Mullen Fire is currently 176,374  acres with an estimated 34% containment. More details can be found on the Mullen Fire webpage. Hunters with questions regarding access can contact the Laramie Regional office at (307) 745-4046. 

 

(Sara DiRienzo (307-777-4540))

- WGFD -

