Press Release - FAA Proposes $57,000 Civil Penalty Against Murfreesboro Aviation for Alleged Drug and Alcohol Testing Violations

FAA Proposes $57,000 Civil Penalty Against Murfreesboro Aviation for Alleged Drug and Alcohol Testing Violations

WASHINGTON The U.S. Department of Transportations Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) proposes a $57,000 civil penalty against Murfreesboro Aviation of Murfreesboro, Tenn., for allegedly failing to comply with FAA drug and alcohol testing requirements on five safety-sensitive employees.

The FAA alleges that between October 2018 and October 2019, the company failed to conduct pre-employment drug tests and receive verified negative results before hiring or transferring the five employees into safety-sensitive positions. All the employees performed maintenance and preventive maintenance duties on aircraft when the company had not received negative test results for them.

Additionally, the company failed to include four of the five employees in random drug and alcohol testing pools, the FAA alleges.

Murfreesboro Aviation has 30 days after receiving the FAAs enforcement letter to respond to the agency.

