DSS Announces Child Care Assistance for Working Parents

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Contact: Danielle Jones Danielle.Jones@dss.sc.gov 803-898-7602

As part of our efforts to assist families during the COVID-19 pandemic, DSS is offering child care assistance for working parents. The number of vouchers is limited based on funding availability, and parents must meet income and other requirements to qualify.

In order to qualify, you must be currently working at least 15 hours a week or attending school or training, and your family’s gross income must be at or below 300 percent of the federal poverty level.

If you have questions about these vouchers or whether you meet the eligibility criteria, please call (800) 476-0199 or email CCDFApplications@dss.sc.gov for assistance or refer to our FAQ page.

To apply, please complete the attached application, found here, and email it to CCDFApplications@dss.sc.gov. In the email, please include your first and last name, and the best telephone number to reach you during regular business hours.

If you need help finding available child care, please contact our Child Care Resource & Referral Network at 1 (888) 335-1002 or go to the website after hours at www.sc-ccrr.org and submit a referral indicating your need to find an opening in a child care facility and someone will assist you.

For more information about DSS’ response to COVID-19 related to child care, please visit our child care website at www.scchildcare.org.

