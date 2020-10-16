Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
AZDPS Receives $10,000 Grant to Support Increased DUI Enforcement Training

On Monday, September 14, 2020, the Arizona Department of Public Safety (AZDPS) was awarded a $10,000 grant by the DUI Abatement Council to further support increased impaired driver enforcement and training statewide.

To combat impaired drivers, the Department continually trains troopers to readily identify drug and/or alcohol impairment and efficiently investigate these crimes. This training has resulted in a 14% increase in total DUI arrests in 2018, and an additional 14% increase in 2019.

Continued training in these areas will enable troopers to stop more impaired drivers, making Arizona’s highways safer for the motoring public.

This grant will also allow for increased proactive enforcement capabilities.

The DUI Abatement Council is administered by the Governor’s Office of Highway Safety.

