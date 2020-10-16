Traffic Fatality: 200 Block of 63rd Street, Northeast

Detectives with the Metropolitan Police Department's Major Crash Investigations Unit are investigating a traffic fatality that occurred on Thursday, October 15, 2020, in the 200 block of 63rd Street, Northeast.

Preliminary investigation revealed that at approximately 10:07 pm, the decedent was riding his bicycle southbound in the 200 block of 63rd Street, Northeast. While traveling, he suddenly crossed over from the right side of the roadway towards the center of the roadway in front of a vehicle that was slowing down due to a traffic signal. The decedent then crossed over the double yellow lines onto oncoming traffic where he struck the driver’s side of a GMC Denali traveling northbound. The decedent came to rest in the center of the roadway.

The decedent’s identity is being withheld pending next of kin notification.