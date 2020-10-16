Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 688 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 189,413 in the last 365 days.

Traffic Fatality: 200 Block of 63rd Street, Northeast

Detectives with the Metropolitan Police Department's Major Crash Investigations Unit are investigating a traffic fatality that occurred on Thursday, October 15, 2020, in the 200 block of 63rd Street, Northeast.

Preliminary investigation revealed that at approximately 10:07 pm, the decedent was riding his bicycle southbound in the 200 block of 63rd Street, Northeast. While traveling, he suddenly crossed over from the right side of the roadway towards the center of the roadway in front of a vehicle that was slowing down due to a traffic signal. The decedent then crossed over the double yellow lines onto oncoming traffic where he struck the driver’s side of a GMC Denali traveling northbound. The decedent came to rest in the center of the roadway.

The decedent’s identity is being withheld pending next of kin notification.

You just read:

Traffic Fatality: 200 Block of 63rd Street, Northeast

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.