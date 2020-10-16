Homicide: 1300 Block of Alabama Avenue, Southeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Homicide Branch are investigating a homicide that occurred on Thursday, October 15, 2020, in the 1300 block of Alabama Avenue, Southeast.

At approximately 8:44 pm, members of the Seventh District responded to the listed location for the sounds of gunshots. Upon arrival, members located an adult male suffering from a gunshot wound. DC Fire and Emergency Medical Services responded to the scene and transported the victim to an area hospital where after all life-saving efforts failed, the victim was pronounced dead. Additionally, two adult male victims were located and treated for non-life threatening injuries.

The decedent has been identified as 32 year-old David Miller, of No Fixed Address.

The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $25,000 to anyone that provides information which leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for any homicide committed in the District of Columbia. Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the police at 202-727-9099. Additionally, anonymous information may be submitted to the department’s TEXT TIP LINE by sending a text message to 50411.