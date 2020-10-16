Tennessee Pest Control Advisory Board to Meet

NASHVILLE – The Tennessee Pest Control Advisory Board will meet Oct. 22, 2020 at 1 p.m. CDT.

In accordance with Governor Bill Lee’s Executive Order 60, the Tennessee Pest Control Advisory Board will meet and conduct business by electronic means.

The meeting is open to the public to attend via an internet-based teleconferencing system. There is no cost to participants. Instructions and alternative methods of communication are included below.

The agenda includes a discussion of the pesticide proposed rules as well as any old business.

The Tennessee Pest Control Advisory Board comprises seven members representing the pest control industry and consumers. The board sets standards for licensing in categories of pesticide application. The board also advises the Tennessee Department of Agriculture on pest control issues and regulatory matters.

For more information, contact Kathy Booker, pesticide administrator for the Tennessee Department of Agriculture Consumer and Industry Services Division at 615-837-5133 or kathy.booker@tn.gov.

WebEx instructions:

Click to join the meeting. Or enter the URL in your browser:

https://tngov.webex.com/tngov/j.php?MTID=ma102a0e6378b996b9910e4ec3b7c86a0

Enter your name and email and click Join.

Meeting password: 3Wmiv9aJgm6

For audio connection:

(Recommended) Choose Call Me and enter your phone number, including area code. The system will call you. If you are using your computer’s audio and video system, choose Call Using Computer.

Click the Raise Hand button to be recognized by the Chairman.

Please connect to the WebEx session at least 15 minutes prior to the meeting to make sure your connection works.

WebEx YouTube tutorials are available:

www.youtube.com/watch?v=fE5FnEUKtaE

www.youtube.com/watch?v=4FCiXqFD1O4

To join the meeting via phone, dial 1-415-655-0003 and use access code 171 719 2023.

AGENDA

Call meeting to order – Karen Vail, Chair

New Business Discuss the Pesticide Proposed Rules

Old Business

Following: Other issues

Following: Motion to Adjourn