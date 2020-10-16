Middlesex Barracks/ School Safety Issue

Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

CASE#: 20A304413

TROOPER: Trooper Daniel Bohnyak

STATION: Middlesex Barracks                     

CONTACT#: 802-229-9191

 

DATE/TIME: 10:47 a.m. Friday, Oct. 16, 2020

LOCATION: Twinfield Union School, Marshfield

 

VICTIM: Twinfield Union School

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Marshfield, VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

At 10:47 a.m. Friday, Oct. 16, 2020, the Vermont State Police was made aware of a threat of violence at the Twinfield Union School in the town of Marshfield. The school was placed into a modified lockdown. Troopers responded to the school to provide assistance. The juvenile was later located at a different location. No one was injured, and there was no indication of an imminent ability to act on the threat. Because of the age of the individual involved, no further information is available.

