Middlesex Barracks/ School Safety Issue
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
CASE#: 20A304413
TROOPER: Trooper Daniel Bohnyak
STATION: Middlesex Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-229-9191
DATE/TIME: 10:47 a.m. Friday, Oct. 16, 2020
LOCATION: Twinfield Union School, Marshfield
VICTIM: Twinfield Union School
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Marshfield, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
At 10:47 a.m. Friday, Oct. 16, 2020, the Vermont State Police was made aware of a threat of violence at the Twinfield Union School in the town of Marshfield. The school was placed into a modified lockdown. Troopers responded to the school to provide assistance. The juvenile was later located at a different location. No one was injured, and there was no indication of an imminent ability to act on the threat. Because of the age of the individual involved, no further information is available.