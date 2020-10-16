SEPTA to Close Lenni Road for Rail Improvements in Middletown Township, Delaware County

​King of Prussia, PA – Southeastern Pennsylvania Transportation Authority (SEPTA) is planning to close Lenni Road between Station Lane and New Road in Middletown Township, Delaware County, on Friday, October 23, through Friday, November 6, for railroad grade crossing replacement, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today.

During the 24-hour closure, Lenni Road motorists will be directed to use LLewelyn Road, Valley Brook Road, Baltimore Pike and Route 452 (Pennell Road).

Motorists are advised to allow extra time when traveling near the work area because backups and delays will occur. The schedule is weather dependent.

For a complete list of construction projects impacting state-owned highways in Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Montgomery and Philadelphia counties, visit our District 6 Traffic Bulletin at www.penndot.gov/District6TrafficBulletin.

MEDIA CONTACT: Chelsea Lacey-Mabe, 610-205-6798

