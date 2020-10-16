Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Highland Park Bridge Inspection Sunday in Allegheny County

Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT District 11 is announcing bridge inspection work on the Highland Park Bridge in the City of Pittsburgh and the Borough of Sharpsburg, Allegheny County, will occur Sunday, October 18 weather permitting.

Crews from Markosky Engineering and the Sofis Rigging Company will conduct inspection activities on the Highland Park Bridge from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday. Single-lane restrictions will occur on the bridge in each direction. Traffic shifts and lane narrowing will occur on associated ramps.

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

MEDIA CONTACT: Steve Cowan, 412-429-5010

# # #

