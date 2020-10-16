Highland Park Bridge Inspection Sunday in Allegheny County

​

Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT District 11 is announcing bridge inspection work on the Highland Park Bridge in the City of Pittsburgh and the Borough of Sharpsburg, Allegheny County, will occur Sunday, October 18 weather permitting.

Crews from Markosky Engineering and the Sofis Rigging Company will conduct inspection activities on the Highland Park Bridge from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday. Single-lane restrictions will occur on the bridge in each direction. Traffic shifts and lane narrowing will occur on associated ramps.

MEDIA CONTACT: Steve Cowan, 412-429-5010

