Free and Simple Motor Break Activates for Maine Schools

Team Long Run has some great free programs for Maine schools this fall. Knowing that kids are less distractible after even just a short amount of moderate-intensity activity, Team Long Run has developed two fun programs that are free to Maine schools and aim to help teachers get their classes back in the “learning zone.”

Sizzle and Pop is an in-class desk-side activity series that gets kids energized and focused in just a few minutes. It’s a fun, quick, and simple motor break: https://www.videos.teamlongrun.org/t/sizzle-and-pop

Recess Run Club is a 15 minute activity that gives kids a “mask break” and a chance to get outside and move! Teachers take their class outside to run (or walk!) around an established observable loop for just enough time to reset focus and “get the wiggles out.”  https://www.teamlongrun.org/recess-run-club

Get in touch with us at teamlongrun.org for advice and/or downloadable support materials.

