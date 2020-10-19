SLAUSON VENTURES LAUNCHES MEMBERSHIP PROGRAM
Black-owned Collaborative Creates Memberships for Entrepreneurs at Every LevelLOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, October 19, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Only one month after the collaborative’s official launch, Slauson Ventures hits the ground running with its new membership program. Through the Student Membership, Founding Membership, and VIP Founding Membership, Slauson Venture’s membership models offer a variety of accessible packages for entrepreneurs at every stage of their business development.
Slauson Ventures’ membership community epitomizes the program’s belief in collaboration, integrating it in everything the program offers at feasible rates. Most notably, at only $20 per month, Student Members have access to assets such as monthly business resource kits, member-only events, and small business fund applications - quintessential perks for any and every Slauson Venture member.
“I am beyond thrilled that we are now offering student memberships at Slauson Ventures” said Growth & Operations Manager Janine Thomas. “This will provide students an opportunity to submerge themselves into a tribe of creatives, entrepreneurs and business owners while providing them the blueprints to establish themselves and make an impact in our communities and culture.”
This platform for entrepreneurs of color binds networks, creative communities, and shared knowledge together through education, events, networking and curated resources that engage and build relationships that create curated experiences. Slauson Ventures aims to resolve the lack of resources, connections, and collaboration that allow small business owners of color to excel and support one another. Learn more and join the tribe at https://slausonventures.com/join-the-tribe/
Anika Jackson
Anika PR
+1 310-567-0038
email us here