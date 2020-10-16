Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 736 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 189,403 in the last 365 days.

2020-10-16 09:00:45.557 $77,777 Scratchers Prize Won by Huntsville Resident

2020-10-16 09:00:45.557

Story Photo

Robert Waters of Huntsville uncovered a $77,777 Scratchers prize on a Missouri Lottery “Triple Red 777s” Scratchers ticket. The winning ticket was purchased at Casey’s General Store, 410 S. Main St., in Huntsville.

“Triple Red 777s” is a $10 Scratchers game with more than $8 million in unclaimed prizes, including a top prize of $777,777.

In FY20, players in Randolph County won more than $5.3 million in Missouri Lottery prizes, retailers received more than $519,000 in commissions and bonuses, and more than $2.7 million in Lottery proceeds went to education programs in the county.

All Missouri Lottery offices are open – by appointment only – for claims of $600 or more. Winning tickets may also be claimed by mail.

You just read:

2020-10-16 09:00:45.557 $77,777 Scratchers Prize Won by Huntsville Resident

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.