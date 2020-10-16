2020-10-16 09:00:45.557 $77,777 Scratchers Prize Won by Huntsville Resident

2020-10-16 09:00:45.557

Robert Waters of Huntsville uncovered a $77,777 Scratchers prize on a Missouri Lottery “Triple Red 777s” Scratchers ticket. The winning ticket was purchased at Casey’s General Store, 410 S. Main St., in Huntsville.

“Triple Red 777s” is a $10 Scratchers game with more than $8 million in unclaimed prizes, including a top prize of $777,777.

In FY20, players in Randolph County won more than $5.3 million in Missouri Lottery prizes, retailers received more than $519,000 in commissions and bonuses, and more than $2.7 million in Lottery proceeds went to education programs in the county.

All Missouri Lottery offices are open – by appointment only – for claims of $600 or more. Winning tickets may also be claimed by mail.