I-35 lane closures begin Oct. 19 in Duluth (Oct. 13, 2020)

DULUTH, Minn. —Beginning Monday, Oct. 19 motorists travelling on northbound and southbound I-35 will encounter lane closures at 27th Avenue West and near the Garfield Avenue overpass in Duluth. Lane closures beginning on Oct. 19 will remain in place for approximately 3 to 4 weeks during construction of median crossovers on I-35. Once the crossovers are complete, I-35 will be returned to two lanes each direction with periodic daytime lane closures to facilitate replacement of the 27th Avenue West Bridge this winter.

Motorists are encouraged to allow for extra time and check 511mn.org before traveling for information on road conditions, closures and detour routes. For more information on the Twin Ports Interchange project visit mndot.gov/d1/projects/twin-ports-interchange, or call the Twin Ports Interchange Hotline at 218-343-3748. You can also follow us on Facebook at https://facebook.com/groups/MnDOTnortheast.

###

