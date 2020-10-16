Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
State Veterinarian Reminds Rabbit Owners of Import Requirements

NASHVILLE – The Tennessee state veterinarian’s office reminds out-of-state rabbit owners of requirements for transporting their animals into the state.

“To protect animal health and prevent spread of disease, all animals imported into the state of Tennessee require a Certificate of Veterinary Inspection,” State Veterinarian Dr. Samantha Beaty said. “That includes rabbits that are brought to Tennessee for fairs, exhibitions, and shows.”

TDA Animal Health Rule 0080-02-01-.02 (1) requires the Certificate of Veterinary Inspection (CVI) be issued by an accredited veterinarian within 30 days of entry into Tennessee.

Rabbits that reside in Tennessee are not required to have a CVI for in-state exhibitions and shows at this time. This exception for in-state exhibition rabbits can be revoked by the state veterinarian if risk of disease arises.

Managers of exhibitions and shows are responsible for ensuring the health of animals while at the event.

Call the State Veterinarian’s office at 615-837-5120 if you have questions about animal import requirements.

The State Veterinarian’s office seeks to prevent the spread of disease through import and movement requirements, livestock traceability, disaster mitigation, and the services of the C.E. Kord Animal Health Diagnostic Laboratory.

