Schiuylkill County: Upcoming Road Work

County: Schuylkill Municipality: Pine Grove Road name: Interstate 81 Between: Exit 100 (PA 443) and Lebanon County Line Type of work: Inspection Work being done by: PennDOT Bridge Inspection Forces Type of restriction: Daytime Restriction: Northbound lane restriction 8 am to 12 pm. Southbound lane restriction 12 pm to 3 pm.

Start date: 10/20/20 Est completion date: 10/20/20 Restrictions in effect (time of day): 08:00 AM To 03:00 PM Will rain cause delays? Yes Change/Update: County: Schuylkill Municipality: Tremont Twp. Road name: Tremont Road Between: Blackwood Road and Ferg Street Type of work: Surveying Work being done by: PennDOT Contractor Type of restriction: Daytime Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging for core boring work. Start date: 10/19/20 Est completion date: 10/30/20 Restrictions in effect (time of day): 08:00 AM To 06:00 PM Will rain cause delays? No Change/Update: