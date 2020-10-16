Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 766 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 189,385 in the last 365 days.

Schiuylkill County: Upcoming Road Work

County:  Schuylkill Municipality:  Pine Grove Road name:  Interstate 81 Between:  Exit 100 (PA 443)  and Lebanon County Line Type of work:  Inspection Work being done by:  PennDOT Bridge Inspection Forces Type of restriction:  Daytime Restriction:  Northbound lane restriction 8 am to 12 pm. Southbound lane restriction 12 pm to 3 pm.

Start date:  10/20/20 Est completion date:  10/20/20 Restrictions in effect (time of day):  08:00 AM To 03:00 PM Will rain cause delays?  Yes Change/Update:    County:  Schuylkill Municipality:  Tremont Twp. Road name:  Tremont Road Between:  Blackwood Road and Ferg Street Type of work:  Surveying Work being done by:  PennDOT Contractor Type of restriction:  Daytime Restriction:  Lane restriction with flagging for core boring work. Start date:  10/19/20 Est completion date:  10/30/20 Restrictions in effect (time of day):  08:00 AM To 06:00 PM Will rain cause delays?  No Change/Update: 

You just read:

Schiuylkill County: Upcoming Road Work

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.