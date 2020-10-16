PECO to Restrict U.S. 30 (Lancaster Avenue), Route 252 (Darby Paoli Road) Weekdays for Utility Improvements in Chester County

​King of Prussia, PA – PECO Energy is planning weekday lane closures on U.S. 30 (Lancaster Avenue) in Tredyffrin Township and Route 252 (Darby Paoli Road) in Easttown Township, Chester County, from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM, for utility improvements, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today.

The work schedule is:

Monday, October 19, through Friday, November 13 on U.S. 30 (Lancaster Avenue) between Central Avenue and Old Lancaster Road in Tredyffrin Township, for utility restoration; and

Monday, October 19, through mid-April on Route 252 (Darby Paoli Road) between South Leopard Road and Buttonwood Road in Easttown Township, for overhead electrical work.

Motorists are advised to allow extra time when traveling through the work areas because backups and delays will occur. The schedule is weather dependent.

PECO Energy will complete these projects under a PennDOT Highway Occupancy Permit.

MEDIA CONTACT: Chelsea Lacey-Mabe, 610-205-6798

