Beat the Pandemic Blues...
Bigan Fanli's 1,000+ Nature Artworks Are Online for You to Enjoy NowTORONTO, ON, CANADA, October 18, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Pandemic won't STOP your Feel-Good-Fun... Bigan Fanli's "Nature Gift Enchanted Artworks" are now online for you to beat the Pandemic blues.
Bigan Fanli absolutely believes that our planet earth is a wondrous and hospitable home place for our eternal existence; however negative attitudes from some irresponsible governments around the world have put our planet life at the brink of self-destruction, there are no INSTANT solutions to achieve world harmony and perpetual peace. Without the hopes of everlasting peace and harmony among races and cultures, our continuing existence will be deeply discounted and life quality will suffer horrendously. Our children, grandchildren, and future generations are the biggest losers. We, the mass can influence what our governments can do to bring world harmony and peace gradually to prevent serious future discords, sufferings, and calamity on earth by starting to emphasize the positive aspect of our rooted innate abilities of humanity NOW. Influence the people of your circle, one at a time, to magnify POSITIVE ATTITUDES through CARE and LOVE. The “EnchantedBoard Artwork” is created for this purpose to VISUALLY encourage and instill positive attitudes in our life. Using the “EnchantedBoard Artwork” as your own indoor nature decoration and as a gift and blessing for people you care, and love. These are steps forward bringing love and happiness to humanity and eventually to world harmony and peace.
Bigan Fanli (Bigan Fanli Group Inc.) promotes world harmony, peace, and positive attitudes toward life through his Artworks. We reproduce the personalized message in the “EnchantedBoard Artwork” as per instructions from customers, and the message contents are for private use and the sole responsibility of our customers.
Bigan Fanli (aka Herbert Lee) is lucky to live close to some of the world’s very beautiful botanical gardens. For the past 20 years or so, many of his artworks are composed and painted based on his numerous visits to the Toronto Botanical Garden (also known as Edwards Gardens). With his sketchbook and camera, Bigan usually arrives at the Garden just when the sunrises which are the time the Garden opens in the warmer months of the year. For him, this is the best time to catch the enchanted moments of the flourishing flowers and plants.
Because everything we see in nature is constantly moving, one precise moment of a wondrous flowering plant swinging gently in the breeze while a butterfly hovering to land will never happen exactly the same in our lifetime. Bigan Fanli freezes the miraculous moment of Mother Nature’s beautiful millisecond and presents it in his enchanted nature artwork for our appreciation; to enjoy, to search, and to reflect the relationship between our existence and the marvelous Mother Nature.
Herbert Lee
Bigan Fanli Group Inc.
biganfanli@outlook.com