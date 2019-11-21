Artist Announced FREE Master Arts, Courtesy National Gallery of Arts, Washington, for Art Appreciation Awareness

Title: “Self-Portrait” 1889 Artist: Vincent van Gogh (Dutch, 1853-1890) Credit: Collection of Mr. and Mrs. John Hay Whitney (Courtesy National Gallery of Art, Washington)

Universal Art Appreciation is a Unique Positive Human Trait, Access to FREE Historic Master Arts Will Increase Awareness.

MARKHAM, ONTARIO, CANADA, November 21, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Artist Bigan Fanli announced free historic Master Arts, courtesy of National Gallery of Art, Washington, to increase public art appreciation awareness. Here is the information, for further details please visit the Artist Website FREE - Hundreds of PAINTINGS BY ART MASTERS – REPRODUCED ON CANVAS (Some Conditions Apply)Here is the information:As a goodwill gesture to promote public Art Appreciation, here are the conditions for the delivery of your choice of FREE PAINTINGS OR ARTWORKS BY ART MASTERS – REPRODUCED ON CANVAS and custom-framed:1. The digital reproductions of the Art Masters are credited to various Galleries, Museums, Private and Public Collectors of the Original Masters. These images are free through public access. Courtesy National Gallery of Arts, Washington.2. The cost of Artwork reproduction on canvas, special finishing processing of the reproduction is donated by Bigan Fanli, and therefore is free for the public.3. The FREE PAINTINGS OR ARTWORKS BY ART MASTERS – REPRODUCED ON CANVASES are only delivered to the public completely FRAMED, at the present time, only two sizes: 21 ½” x 19 ½” or 19 ½” x 21 ½”, and in different combinations of frames are available as shown. These are hand customized frames. The cost of the custom framing is not donated, and therefore would be borne by the recipient of the free Artwork. The cost of the custom framing is indicated under each Artwork.4. The packaging and shipping costs are not donated, and therefore would be borne by the Artwork recipient. The cost is separately added to the Framing cost for each free Master Painting. (Packaging & Shipping costs are for continental USA & Canada only)Conditions Summary:(1) Digital Image of the Master Artwork - Free, Courtesy National Gallery of Art , Washington(2) Reproduction of the Artwork on Canvas - Free, Donation Bigan Fanli (3) Customized Framing Borne by Recipient - Received by Frame Manufacturer(4) Packaging and Shipping Borne by Recipient - Received by Fulfillment & ShipperAbout the Artist:After a successful career in the securities business for over 23 years in Canada, Herbert left his last post as a Managing Director in 1995 and became a fulltime Naturalistic artist. He loves painting ever since he was 6 years old. For the last two decades, his naturalistic art has evolved from traditional to more digital by making use of modern tools and technology. He believes arts should change with the rapid creations of various tools available to reflect the ever-changing world.Bigan Fanli believes that visual arts should project meanings to different audiences, and each piece of visual art should deliver at least an esthetic image, a storyline and a positive message for the common good of humanity. He named his naturalistic art as "W.A.L.L. Art” (WALL Art). It stands either for "We Are Loving Life", or "We All Love Life". One of his missions is to bring more AWARENESS to our positive instinct of loving life or “Love Life”. He believes that if everyone loved life, there would be NO mass-killing WARS on earth, and we would have a lasting peaceful, harmonious, and wondrous world.The artwork of Bigan Fanli is based on the theory of naturalism. He usually uses en masse of natural colors on his arts, which in a way brightens up the collectors' living environment and their life. Another characteristic of his WALL Art is the well-defined composition and making use of the 3-D invisible space between the viewer and the subject matter, which usually tells a natural story behind it. The other special features incorporated in his WALL Art are the display of an explicit inspiring message and the distribution of his WALL Art is always in Limited-Edition forms, which may provide a better value for the collectors of his Art. (BiganFanli.com)(2019)Artist Contact: BiganFanli@outlook.com



